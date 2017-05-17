SP Brewery, FM100 back people’s choice award

THE People’s Choice awards in the SP Sports Awards will be on again with assistance from Kalang Advertising (FM 100) in partnership with main stakeholders SP Brewery and the PNG Olympic Committee.

FM 100’s sales and marketing executive Wally Michael explained that the People’s Choice awards would be for the four main categories of the 11 which were the Male Athlete of the Year, Female Athlete of the Year, Team of the Year and the National Performance of the Year.

“For these four categories voters are given the opportunity to participate by voting any finalist in these four main categories,” Michael said.

The finalists, which the public can vote for in the Male Athlete of the Year category, are Assad Vala from cricket, Justin Olam from rugby league and Morea Baru from weightlifting.

In the Female Athlete of the Year finalists are Toea Wisil from athletics, Thelma Toua from weightlifting and Abigail Tere Apisai from tennis.

Team of the Year finalists are the PNG Kapuls (football), PNG Hunters (rugby league) and the PNG Barramundis (cricket).

National Performance of the Year finalists are Colin Geno from rugby league, Lae Snax Tigers in rugby league and Timothy Mako from basketball.

Michael said the SMS voting system has opened during the announcement of the finalists last Thursday and would close before the presentation night on May 27.

To vote any of these 12 finalists, a voting code has been set up for the public to nominate who they think should get the People’s Choice Award.

For the Male Athlete of the Year the code is: Male Athlete of the Year; 1*morea# for Morea Baru, 1*Justin for Justin Olam and 1*assad for Assad Vala.

Female Athlete of the Year: 2*abigail# for Abigail Tere Apisah, 2*thelma# for Thelma Toua and 2*toea# for Toea Wisil.

The Team of the Year: 3*barramundis# for the national cricket team, 3*kapuls# for the national mens soccer team and 3*hunters# for the SP Hunters team.

National Performance of the Year: 4*colin# for Colin Geno in Rugby League, 4*tigers# for the Lae Snax Tigers and 4*timothy# for Timothy Mako in Basketball.

All voters can text the voting code to 1600 for their votes to be counted to see who collects the most votes before the award.

Like this: Like Loading...