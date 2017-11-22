SP Brewery launches golf tournament

THE country’s only beer brewer — South Pacific Brewery — has seen significant growth in the sport of golf over the years and is proud of its continued association with the Papua New Guinea Open and Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

The company’s journey with the golf open was an exciting and successful partnership over the last 12 years.

Befitting the biggest golf event in the country, the event next year will be supported by our biggest brand and PNG’s number one beer — SP Lager.

“SP Lager had a long history of supporting both grassroots and elite sport in PNG and as the official beer of sport, I am proud to announce that this year’s event will be proudly known as the SP PNG Golf Open,” SP Brewery managing director Stan Joyce said.

“This event offers not only lucrative cash prizes for the professionals, but great future opportunities on the Australian PGA Tour, as a very unique golfing experience in PNG.

“I urge our family of sponsors and interested corporate companies to come forward and stand behind a prominent sporting event that promotes PNG.

“We had a big year this year with 70-plus golfers and anticipate at least 80 professionals together with our amateur players in 2018. I have no doubt we will continue to give our visiting golfers the true Melanesian hospitality and I hope to see you all at the Royal Port Moresby Golf club in April.”

PNG Golf Association president Peter Del Monte, thanked SP Brewery for the partnership.

“Your support has always been beyond reproach. It is with much exhilaration that we are proud that the PNGGA has again invited the RPMGC to host the 24th South Pacific PNG Golf Open in Port Moresby in five months’ time.”

Del Monte gave an over view of the sporting calendar, which included:

The staging of a successful 2017 PNG Open that ended with an enthralling six-hole play-off between two leading professionals and;

Second year as a tier-2 tournament on the Australasian PGA tour shows the capability of PNG to host events on the international stage.

“The PNGGA had evolved over the years and is excited with the golfing opportunities on the horizon for the athletic golfing talent that exists in our affiliate clubs throughout this wonderful country,” Del Monte said.

“The association this year had the support to send a squad of talented golfers to Vanuatu for a training camp and further, this team will now depart next week.”

