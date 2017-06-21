Sparrows down Paramana

A solid performance by the Sparrows ensured a 44-38 victory over Paramana in the tier one premier division match of the round in the Port Moresby Netball Association competition last Monday evening.

The match was played at a frantic pace as the players from both teams stepped up the intensity of the contest.

The usually patient style and tempo of the Sparrows game was replaced by a fast and aggressive form.

This new approach was used to compete with Paramana’s speed in their counter-attack, along with their long passing game which has been a main weapon for the team.

The new tactic used by Sparrows proved effective as they held a 25-18 lead at halftime.

In the last two rounds Sparrow’s excelled maintaining their passing and movement, with centre Neritha Adula and wing Dianne Lahari pulling the strings from mid-court.

This was supported by Sparrow’s shooters Stacey Haeremai and Joyce Nao, who were impressive with their long range shooting.

Paramana, being the champion team, tested and pushed the Sparrows throughout the match, letting their opponents know that it was not going to be easy when playing against them.

Paramana’s mid-court Shanna Dringo, Gasi Moka and Vavine Pianta’s feeds and goal assists ensured that they stayed in touch with Sparrows, eventually going down by six points. Results: Monday June 19 – Premeir Division (Tier 1) Mermaids 59 Telstars 41, (Tier 2) Veupunama 45 Mona 42, Rebels 45 Raukele 34.

