Sparrows fly into city netball grand final

THE glamour club of yester-years, Credit Corporation-sponsored Sparrows claimed seven grand final spots for this weekend’s Port Moresby Netball competition.

The teams in the grand final are two in the Under-10, one in the U13, two in the U15, one in U17 and the premier divisions.

Only three club teams missed out on the finals. But it has been a successful year for the club, particularly in the junior divisions.

Club president Lawrence Lahari said; “What we are seeing is years of hard work and investment put into building a culture of team ethos and excellence in our players over the last four to five years.

“Our players and members are our greatest assets and we invest a lot of time mentoring and building their character to becoming good players with the aim of becoming Pepes one day.

“Our ultimate aim is to develop promising elite athletes with a balance of good character, confidence and self-esteem.”

Lahari echoed the cub’s gratitude to its sponsor — Credit Corporation for its support and commitment to the club and for believing in the future of netball in Papua New Guinea.

“Credit Corporation’s commitment to the club signifies the importance the corporate sector places on women in sport in Papua New Guinea.

“Thereby creating equal participation and opportunities for aspiring and the future elites in netball in the country.”

