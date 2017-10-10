Spartans outdo Utd in South league

THE Talai Spartans beat Vadavada United 14-8 in Moresby Souths League A grade preliminary final at the Kone Tigers Oval on Sunday.

The result did not go down well with the United supporters allegedly attacking Spartans players and supporters.

Moresby Souths League chairman Brown Murema’s vehicle was damaged in the melee.

Murema condemned the actions and behaviour of the United supporters who were allegedly under the influence of alcohol.

The incident was deliberated on last night.

United team management have also condemned the behaviour of their fans and apologised for what happened.

The match was disrupted several times as both side’s fans shouted abuse at the referee and linesmen.

Spartans efforts saw them book the second grand final spot against neighbours and reigning premiers Badili Warako Storm in the grand final this weekend.

Spartans led 10-0 at halftime.

Spartans scored three tries and converted two while opposition managed two tries.

In the women’s division, Sub City Raiders beat Kone Sharks 14-4 and will now face the Gabutu Dragons in the grand final.

