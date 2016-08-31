Speaker showing religious bigotry

THE National Repentance Day on Aug 26 could be an institutionalised strategy to Christianise Papua New Guinea.

It may also an insult to other religions that are allowed to co-exist in this country.

This year Parliament Speaker Theodore Zurenuoc collaborated with the Body of Christ (BOC) movement to celebrate the National Repentance Day in conjunction with the first anniversary of the King James Version of the Holy Bible’s arrival in the chamber.

I see this as favoritism by the speaker on the BOC which he claims to represent the views of all mainline Christian churches in PNG.

This BOC movement has a close association with Parliament through the Office of Speaker.

From advertorials released by the Office of the Speaker on Aug 25 and media reports on Aug 29, it was reported that the Office of the Speaker in partnership with the BOC hosted a major rally at the Sir John Guise stadium that featured a gospel band, the “Planet Shakers”.

As a Christian, I want to know whether the Parliament supports only one religious sect as in the Body of Christ (BOC) to promote its ideals and rituals during this public holiday.

As the head of the Legislature, the speaker’s action creates disunity among citizens. Rather, he should support this religious movement in his capacity as Finschaffen MP not as the Speaker of Parliament. The Parliament is the highest law-making body of the land that is dutybound to debate and enact laws that are fair and just for all citizens.

To support a certain religious belief without consideration of other religions in the country contravenes Section 45 of our Constitution which calls for freedom of religion, thought, and conscience.

As citizens, we are cannot be fooled by the Speaker who continues to destroy our cultural heritage and inheritance at the National Parliament in pursuit of his religious cults and rituals.

Justice David Cannings has already found the actions of the speaker as unconstitutional and contravenes the National Cultural Property Act. While Zurenuoc may have sought judicial review from the Supreme Court, he should integrity in question by pursuing his religious belief through a favoured group.

The National Repentance Day should be reviewed by the National Events Council in consultation with the PNG Council of Churches and heads of other non- Christian religions to ascertain its true purpose and meaning. This review is needed since there was no proper consultation with the PNG Council of Churches and non-Christian religions such as Islam, Buddhism and Hinduism.

We have non-Christian citizens who have equal qualified rights specified in our National Constitution, should be respected.

After its declaration as a Public Holiday on Aug 15, 2011, there is still so much confusion and disunity on the purpose of the National Repentance Day.

Moreover, repentance is a journey that the faithful engage in through a committed relationship with an omnipotent being as in God our Creator.

It is surely not a one-off event that is celebrated once a year.

John Watmelik

Port Moresby

