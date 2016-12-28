Special Christmas celebration

By OGIA MIAMEL

THE Christmas celebration of singing and dancing during the traditional peroveta in Kirakira village, NCD, is one way of teaching the younger generation about culture and language, vice-chairman Gureki Geita says.

Geita told The National that the peroveta was practiced by their ancestors as a way of celebrating the Gospel and birth of Jesus Christ at Christmas when Christianity first came to their place.

He said the four clans Badiri Vamaga, Badiri Vaga, Badu and Koge, each would take turn to host the event by preparing food and venue for the celebration.

“The significant thing is the singing, the old ones pass it to the younger generation. We have lost our culture in this village because of the city that is already surrounding our village,” Geita said.

“We uphold this tradition because of the word of God. This is the only thing that we took off from where our forefathers have left us with, what language and of how they learnt it from their elders.

“So for more than 50-plus years, we have continued this. Mainly singing and dancing. It’s all about praising God, all day they get treats from the host clan.”

Geita said this year, the Vamaga clan hosted the event, last year was the Badu and next year would be Vaga clan.

Vabukori villagers also celebrated their Christmas with Bible sharing, prayer and reflections. Despite the heavy downpour, they still managed to go on with their programme.

