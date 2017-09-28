Special economic zone eyed for Manus

THE Government will develop a special economic zone on Manus to address job and internal revenue losses following the shutdown of the asylum refugee center.

National Planning and Monitoring Minister Richard Maru, pictured, said internal revenue for Manus would decrease from K25 million to K1.5 million per annum following the closure.

“About 1200 jobs will be lost, 100 small-to-medium enterprises will go out of business,” he said.

“The Government will set a special economic zone for Manus.

“We will put money in the 2018 budget to start the marine park on the west coast of Manus.

“We will also put money to plant 40,000 rubber trees on Manus.

“Most areas have been logged.

“We took stock of this.

“We now need to find investors to go into Manus to put up the fish (tuna) plant.”

The minister was responding to Manus Governor Charlie Benjamin on the Government’s fall-back plan for Manus as some refugees had already began the island province.

