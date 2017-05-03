Special Olympics PNG win medals in athletics at Qld Games

By HENRY MORABANG

SPECIAL Olympics PNG won eight gold, four silver and two bronze medals at the Special Olympics Queensland State Games.

Team PNG won the medals in the athletics events which ended yesterday.

They are now looking forward to the five-a-side football competition scheduled for Saturday.

Special Olympic Games veterans Barbra Mokela and Grace Dindillo won a brace of gold medals each in their respective events.

Mokela won gold in the women’s open division and 100m walking while Dindillo won gold in shot put and the 100m sprint.

The winners in shot put were Siosi Sebastian (gold), Marcel Yala (silver) and Judy Moi (bronze).

Takale Tuna of Special Olympics PNG said: “I am so proud of the achievements so far and am looking forward to more exciting results from the football competition.”

He said most of the athletes were between the ages of 11 and 16, with only Moi and Dindillo experienced hands.

“This is the first time we have sent a side to compete in a team sport and they have to work hard on their skills and coordination with their coaches; we want them to do well,” Tuna said.

He thanked Digicel PNG, PNG Sports Foundation, PNG Football Association, Department of Education and other sponsors who supported SOPNG to make the trip possible.

Tuna acknowledged Special Olympics Queensland for the partnership with SOPNG.

The team returns next Tuesday.

