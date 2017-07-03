A special trip to Hela to help children in need

A CHILDREN’S heart doctor from Port Moresby General Hospital has seen more than 40 children in Hela and recommended them for further treatment.

Dr Cornelia Kilalang accepted an invitation to travel to the province to review children with suspected heart problems and other sicknesses earlier this month.

Her trip that was made possible by the Oil Search Foundation (OSF), which is closely assisting Hela Provincial Health Authority, and other partners.

Dr Kilalang spent two days in Hela screening and reviewing children at the hospital for various sicknesses.

The screening identified 22 children with suspected heart diseases, six of which had slight problems that require heart surgery or some other treatment. Of the six, a five-year-old was confirmed for an open heart surgery at Port Moresby General Hospital later this year.

Dr Kilalang also conducted teaching ward rounds and in the process, she and other hospital staff resuscitated a 16-month-old infant who suffered from diarrhoea.

Hela Provincial Health Authority chief executive officer, Dr Gunzee Gawin, thanked Port Moresby General Hospital for making Dr Kilalang available to Hela.

“Such visits are important to all provincial health centres,” Dr Gawin said.

“Many provincial health centres do not have the privilege of being attended to by specialists such as Dr Kilalang.”

