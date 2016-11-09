Species named after scientist

A NEW species of shark and a deep-sea seashell have been named after scientist Dr Ralph Mana, an Associate Professor at the University of Papua New Guinea.

The one-meter long shark was discovered in 2014 at Kavieng in New Ireland. It has been named Rhinobatos manai.

“The shark looks like a guitar so the common name given to it was Papuan Guitarfish,” Mana said.

He said it was the only specimen found and they did not know whether it was a juvenile or an adult because nobody knew the specimen.

Mana said the Rhinobatos manai was in Taiwan and they were hoping to find some more in expeditions.

The deep-sea seashell is about 3cm long and named Scabrotrophon manai.

“It was first found in 2010 at Woodlark Island in Milne Bay. Then it was later found in other waters of PNG,” he said. Mana has just returned from Paris, France, where he received the journals and the honors of the names of the new species.

“I think I am the only Papua New Guinean scientist who have been named after two new species,” he said.

While in Paris, he convinced potential donors for another expedition and they have assured him for another expedition in 2018 or 2019.

