‘Spectator’ cop to stand trial

A POLICEWOMAN charged with wilful murder along with others was yesterday told by a magistrate that her case was not about what she was accused of but her option not to do anything when the victim was brutally assaulted and shot before her.

Maria Jones, from Kubalia in Yangoru-Saussia, East Sepik, was committed to stand trial at the National Court after the Waigani Committal Court ruled that there was sufficient evidence against her.

Magistrate Cosmas Bidar ruled that though Jones was not in a possession of a firearm at the time of the incident, she was present at the crime scene but she allegedly did nothing to save the life of a Salle Naime Tom when he was brutally assaulted by other male police officers.

“The defendant’s case is not what she did, that is accused of participating in the killing of Salle Naime Tom,” Bidar told the court.

“The defendant’s case is her option not to do anything.

“She was a commissioned police officer and she did nothing to prevent others from shooting at a defenseless boy who was swimming out at sea.”

Bidar said it was up to the public prosecutor to decide the type of indictment that would be presented against Jones when she appeared at the National Court on May 8.

Jones was charged with wilful murder of a man from Tatana in the National Capital District.

It was alleged that she and other police officers went to the village on Jan 17, 2015, to apprehend a murder suspect who was allegedly involved Kikori Gas Pipeline Landowners Association general secretary Harold Farapo’s killing. It was alleged that when Tom realised the presence of the police officers, he swam out to sea.

It was also alleged that as he was swimming, the police officers were firing at him.

Some police officers got on a dingy and went to get Tom to the shore.

He was rushed to a hospital but passed away on arrival.

Like this: Like Loading...