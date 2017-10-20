Spiders, Nokondi face off in uni final

By MELTON PAIS

EAST Nokondi captain Brian Agoyago will lead his side into the 2017 University of Papua New Guinea Rugby Football League grand final against Veari Simbu Spiders tomorrow.

Agoyago is expected to line up at halfback position and will play a crucial role in his side’s fortunes.

The final year student said his team had entered the grand final after 16 years in the league and despite facing one of the competitions most successful sides in the Spiders they were going into the game with ‘nothing to lose’ attitude.

“This will be a very big challenge for us,” Agoyago said.

“This team last won the UPNG Cup back in 2001 and now we are ready to break the drought.

“The Spiders are our brothers with whom we share rooms and other stuff in school but on the field we’ll be in different colours so we’re looking forward to it.

“Brothers taking on brothers, it’s going to be tough,” Agoyago said.

He said he is expecting a good crowd made up mostly of students to turn up for the grand final.

He also expected Eastern Highlanders and Simbus to be at the UPNG main sports oval. Spiders captain Shallom Sam Bire said his side had achieved their second goal of making the final after claiming the minor premiership.

“We’re the minor premiers and we’re just looking to maintain the form we’ve had this year,” Bire said.

“We don’t feel any pressure.We’re coming from first place and we’ve got nothing to lose.

“We’ve been good all season so it’s just a matter of doing what has worked for us .”

UPNGRL chairman Sandis Tsaka Jr commended the Spiders and Nokondis for making it to the grand final in the 12-team league.

