Spiders weave way to UPNG title

VEARI Simbu Spiders halfback John Kerowane and fullback David Sumai helped their side beat BBM East Nokondi 24-12 in the University of Papua New Rugby League grand final last Saturday.

The grand final at the UPNG main oval was played on a wet track and as expected the sides committed a combined 20 handling errors over the 80 minutes.

However, the Spiders fought their way in a gritty effort to a 12-point win.

They had also won the minor premiership.

Kerowane scored two tries in a commanding performance for the Simbu outfit.

The halfback also set up a try for fullback Sumai at the stroke of fulltime to seal the result.

Sumai shone in the No.1 jersey with his great positional play and strong kick returns.

More importantly, Sumai was safe under the high ball and despite the conditions did not make a mistake.

He set up a try for prop Gabby Konk for the opening four-pointer on a back pedalling Nokondi defence.

In the first half, the Spiders scored three tries through Konk and Kerowane.

The Nokondi hit back through Michael Sanakepe with Noko Koko Jr converting to trail 18-6 at the break.

Although the Nokondi scored a try early in the second half through prop Ephraim Isota to close the gap to 18-12, the Eastern Highlanders were contained by the Spiders as the defending champions used their experience and composure to wrestle control of the match back before adding a 79th minute try for good measure and claiming back-to-back titles.

Like this: Like Loading...