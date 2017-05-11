Spike in business

By MARK HAIHUIE

INCREASED consumer spending during the general elections is good for the economy, according to Bank of Papua New Guinea governor Loi Bakani.

Bakani told The National that this should have minimum effect on inflation due to it being mostly domestic purchase of goods.

“We will have a lot of money being spent around as disposable income for people has increased,” he said.

“So far as the Government is concerned, there will not be that big spending (because of the general election).”

“And the Government has put constraints in its spending so it won’t generate much money into the system.”

“Most of the spending will come from the individual candidates.

“It is good because it will keep the economic activity going.

“And because most of the goods are domestic, there won’t be any pressure on inflation unless things are imported for the election period.

“Things like fuel that is imported by Puma might have it prices go up if there is an increase of purchase during the period.

“But then basic consumer goods like rice might have their prices go up as well with more demand for it created during election because of excessive buying of these goods.”

Although no figures were available from business houses especially in the towns and cities, there has been an increase in business activities especially at supermarkets and retail shops. Candidates are buying in bulk mostly food and household items to be distributed to voters in their electorates.

Bakani said because it was election time, supporters would be demanding rice and other items from their candidates.

“It is good for the economy and we are not expecting it to have any impact on inflation,” he said.

“The election will also see greater cash flow in rural areas.”

