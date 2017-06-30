Spin Doctors face Blacks in media pool comp

THE Media Pool competition rolls into its fourth weekend of fixtures at the Lamana Hotel tomorrow.

Keleone and Convenient Real Estate (CRE) should get the white ball rolling at 1pm with the Papuan Blacks and Spin Doctors cueing off simultaneously on table 6.

Dickson Kisombo’s CRE are undefeated after the first nine rounds and leading the competition.

They will be their own enemies if they allow for complacency against the Keleone outfit led by Ray Korimbo with Rory Sitapai, Robyne Walimu and the evergreen Tom English.

In a battle of the minds, the team that keep their cool under pressure should pocket the two competition points heading into the middle of the season.

Second-placed Spinners led by Dr Sam Yockopua, Jimmy Coppard and Kepson Pundu do battle with a determined Papuan Blacks.

The Spinners are sitting two points behind leaders CRE and will look to conosiderate their position going forward.

The Papuan Blacks on the other hand have got off to a very good start and sit on equal eighth position on the ladder heading into tomorrow’s match.

They are known to shock opponents and the Spinners should come prepared for the full seven frames with the match expected to go right down to the wire.

Auditor-General, who had been struggling for form lately will have their mettle tested against a fired up The Mirror led by Lasark Joseph, Alice Joseph and Charlie Lainda.

The Mirror currently sitting on equal third on the ladder with Patrons and NGIIB Lamana and will not want to lose focus here as it could be embarrassing for them.

Defending champions Cool Grafix will lock horns with Gold Club Patrons in another exciting clash.

Cool Grafix will not be taking this match lightly and Patrons should come ready to play pool.

