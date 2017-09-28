Sponsors want Hekari Central Cup to be yearly

SPONSORS of the Hekari Central Cup want the tournament to become an annual event for the people of Central.

John Kapi Natto, the franchise owner of the Hekari United Football Club wants to work in partnership with stakeholders including Central Governor Robert Agarobe to make it an annual event for Central. Kapi Natto said he would make a presentation and appeal to Agarobe to ensure the tournament became a provincial soccer event.

The Hekari Central Cup event is targeted at the province’s Hood Lagoon area because of the club’s involvement with players from that particular area and the staging of the tournament is a gesture to say thank you to the Central people.

Kapi Natto said Hekari United only promoted the concept and wanted to work in partnership to make it a reality and an event on the Central sporting calendar.

“The Hekari Central Cup belongs to the people of Central,” he said. Kapi Natto said he and his wife Vonnie have forked out K5000 to support Hekari United’s sponsorship of K15,000 — K20,000 sponsorship for this year’s Hekari Central Cup.

“This is second year running for the Hekari Central Cup soccer tournament.”

