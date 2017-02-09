Sport shop backs Barra

SPORTS apparel and equipment dealer Axellerate Sports PNG last Sunday announced its cricket brand ambassador as the current PNG Barramundis wicketkeeper Dogodo Bau.

Managing director Anthony Toscano made the announcement when presenting Bau with over K1000 worth of gear to “asssist him in reaching new heights and performing at the best of his ability for PNG”.

Bau flew out with the national cricket team on Monday for a week’s training and games in Sydney, Australia, in preparation for an international cricket competition happening in Dubai later on in the year.

