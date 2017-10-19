Sporting heroes, singer attend children’s fundraiser

Gary Ablett Jnr, regarded as the greatest Australian Football League (AFL) player of all time, his wife Jordan, entertainer Michael Paynter and former Olympic basketball player Jason Smith, flew into Port Moresby on last Thursday to attend fundraising events for the Gateway Children’s Fund.

Keen to get up close with these legends, more than 70 donors and business people attended the Chairman’s Dinner and Auction in Port Moresby last Thursday night.

The next day, the team hosted a corporate tour of the Gateway Children’s Fund school at Moitaka, where more than 250 children receive free health care, literacy and elementary education.

Then in the afternoon they attended the fourth annual Charity Golf Day at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

They signed autographs and had photos taken with the successful teams at the awards night.

Speaking to journalists, Ablett Jr said: “It’s been a fantastic few days. The school has really developed since my last visit, and the children look so happy.”

His wife was also impressed by the work she witnessed and praised the charity for its support of mothers and children.

The Abletts, Paynter and Smith are known for their strong Christian faith and all are committed to their local churches in Australia.

Chairman of Gateway Children’s Fund Pastor Rick Paynter said: “We thank all our sponsors for their donations and support to make these events successful.

“It’s all about raising funds to help children and families in Papua New Guinea escape the cycle of poverty and have better lives.”

