Sporting revolution not quite off the ground yet

AFTER the 2015 Pacific Games, the Government through the Sports Minister declared that the country was on the verge of a “sporting revolution”.

The thinking was that sports in PNG had turned over a new leaf.

This was mainly down to the fact that new developments in infrastructure and methods had been introduced to modernise sports across the board.

Granted Port Moresby has Papua New Guinea’s premier sporting venues, and recieves the lion’s share of funding and though the picture may look rosy to an extent, there are still problems that the State through its assigned agencies must look into to maintain the momentum.

The Sir Igantius Kilage Stadium in Lae has been all but neglected after 2014 PNG Games.

The upkeep of this vital regional venue has been questionable at best.

Why is this the case, when the track and field facilities there service 90 per cent of the country’s athletes?

This facility needs state intervention but all the attention seems to be on other things.

The National Sports Institute in Goroka is another vital sports development facility that is being marginalised.

The role it plays has been overtaken by the High Performance Sport, which should be under the NSI.

At the moment both bodies are operating in isolation.

Where is the partnership?

The PNG Sports Foundation has not clearly stated the roles and resposnibilities of both bodies.

Perhaps the PNGSF should specify those roles as one body seems to be operating unilaterally while the other is partcially out of sight and out of mind.

This sporting revolution is being stymied by the decisions made in the board room.

Perhaps, those in authority should solve the the problems that are infront of them instead of looking too far into the future.

