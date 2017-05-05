Sports awards to celebrate silver anniversary

AS the SP Sports Awards night on May 27 closes in, sponsors South Pacific Brewery are planning a memorable event to commemorate its 25th anniversary, corporate affairs manager John Nilkare Junior says.

“SP Brewery is a brand that has been around for 64 years and we are part of the fabric of PNG, recognising elite sporting talent since 1992,” Nilkare said.

“We had all these good talents and performances happening at the Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games and even the Olympics but there was no platform to recognise them.

“For instance, if you are working in a job every now and then, you would want your boss to say you are doing a fantastic job, you get a pay rise and some sort of recognition, it’s the whole psyche behind it.

“Having this platform to recognise elite talent, I guess, was the core of what this awards is all about.

“I think one of the things we need to sort of draw the line on is that sport awards is about recognising talent.

“Apart from that, there are other platforms that SP Brewery supports, so you have the SP Sports Awards recognising talent and great performances and then we have our sponsorship platforms where you see the SP Hunters and the various other programmes.

“We will continue to support men and women in PNG from the grassroots level all the way to the elite level,” Nilkare said.

