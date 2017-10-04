Sports can change lives, Gure says

SPORTS can change the lives of people, Rigo MP Lekwa Gure said yesterday when opening the four-day Hekari Central Cup soccer tournament at the Bisini Soccer grounds in Port Moresby.

Gure, who accepted the invitation to open the tournament, thanked Hekari United Football Club and owners John and Vonnie Kapi Natto for their support in football and sports in general.

He commended the Kapi Nattos for their willingness to support soccer, especially, when John Kapi Natto was Highlander.

“I am glad his wife, Vonnie is a Solomon Islander, which drives John to invest a lot in football,” Gure said.

He said sports also brought people together and urged players from Central to become good ambassadors of their teams, villages and the province during the tournament.

The former pilot-turned politician said such events promoted good leadership and strong followers.

“When we have good leaders, the followers will also do lawful things,” the Rigo MP said.

Gure, a staunch supporter of his village team, Papaka, that is taking part in the tournament, said he was looking forward to seeing a great four days of football.

“It is the second year. Last year I was at the tournament as an unofficial supporter of Papaka team,” Gure said.

As a token of his appreciation for the tournament, Gure gave K300 of his own money to each of the 12 teams.

“I would not make any commitment as you all know, the country is going through some tough economic times.”

