Sports federations warned against qualification claims

By HENRY MORABANG

NATIONAL sports federations are warned not to use their championships as an avenue to qualify their provincial teams to the PNG Games.

PNG Games sport director John Susuve said provincial teams are owned by provinces and their qualification is through the provincial entries in compliance with PNG Games council requirements.

Susuve clarified this after PNG Kickboxing president Stanley Nandex called on provincial teams to participate in the 2017 championships in Goroka to qualify for the PNG Games in Kimbe.

“The statement is misleading and PNG Games is open to all provinces that nominated their respective sports; be it kickboxing or any other,” Susuve said.

“The kickboxing championship is not a qualifier process for the PNG Games.”

He said the engagement of the national kickboxing federation is to provide technical support in partnership with the PNG Sports Foundation in managing the competition.

He said kickboxing association or any other sport wishing to get clarification should contact him on 7964 1500 or email – jsusuve@gmail.com for more information.

