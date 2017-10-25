Sports field not a fight zone: Judge

By JIMMY KALEBE

A NATIONAL Court judge yesterday expressed concern about people taking weapons into sports fields and areas in many parts of the country.

Justice Panuel Mogish said this in the Lae National Court when convicting Sio Paul, of Garaina, Morobe, to four years in jail with hard labour for causing grievous bodily harm to another person resulting in death.

The court heard that Paul, in Nov 2015, was watching a soccer match at Bisihe village in Garaina.

During a match-related commotion, he stabbed Josse Abitena in the abdomen.

Abitena was admitted to the Angau General Hospital the next day and died eight months later because of the wounds he sustained.

Justice Mogish said carrying weapons into sporting grounds was becoming common in many rural areas and was causing a lot of problems.

He said sporting grounds were not a “tribal fight zone” to start fights with enemies.

“It is a place where people get together to socialise with each other and enjoy the game,” he said.

“Anyone found to carry weapons in these areas and causing threats, or actual violence to other persons and appearing in court, will be sent to jail.”

Paul had 16 months suspended from his four-year term and will be on a one-year good behaviour bond after completing his sentence at Buimo Jail.

