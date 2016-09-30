Sports Foundation in deal with Elorde

THE Papua New Guinea Sports Foundation signed a memorandum of understanding with Johnny Elorde Boxing of the Philippines.

PNGSF chief executive officer Peter Tsiamalili Jr, pictured, and board chairman Graham Osborne were in Manila for the signing.

The MOU will enable key partnership between the Elordes and the foundation, to open accessibility for PNG sportsmen and women to be trained by the boxing firm.

“This will allow us to replicate Elorde Boxing’s model of success, leading to high end partnerships that will ensure greater opportunities for PNG Boxing talent,” Tsiamalili said.

Elorde would also provide technical expertise to enhance boxing talent.

While this MOU would accord greater opportunity for PNG boxers, the promotion of in-country facilities through title fights under Elorde Boxing’s promotional arm is also a greater part of this agreement.

Boxing mega star Manny ‘Pacman’ Pacqiuao remains one of the great success stories of the Elorde Boxing Gym and continues to work closely with the company in the Philipines.

The occasion was also an opportunity for Tsiamalili to watch Pacqiuao train and briefly meet with the champion.

Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko lauded the landmark agreement.

“This opens up greater opportunities for our boxing talent. Philipines leads the way in Asia and the Pacific in boxing. It is a great model for our boxers to take from,” Tkatchenko said.

“The new facilities that we have built will also reap the benefits through this partnership and I commend the PNG Sports Foundation and thank Elorde Boxing for starting this partnership.”

