Sports funding from the state, who gets it and why

Interesting comments by our benevolent Sports Minister Justin Tkatchenko this week on funding for the various codes.

After getting into a stoush with the PNG Rugby Football Union on his views regarding their lack of progress over the years, the minister said the Government had actually been “rescuing” rugby from one tournament and tour after another.

He said rugby needed to get its management in order and be more proactive in attracting corporate sponsorship like other successful sports e.g. cricket and rugby league.

But while there is credence in what Tkatchenko said, he should also realise that the way he has been doling out funds from his Sports Enhancement Programme needs to be scrutinised more closely.

The question begs to be asked: What is the criteria for sports to apply for and get funding from the Sports Ministry? Is there a committee of reputable sports, state and business representatives that decide on who gets the funding or is all this really at the Minister’s discretion?

The sometimes questionable areas Tkatchenko has chosen to put tax payers money into also tells us that maybe its more about who you know than what sport can deliver value for money.

So far this year we have seen a social pool competition get K50,000, a mixed martial arts legend get a similar amount, for what exactly we are not sure, and more recently a local rugby league nines competition get K60,000.

The relevance for and justification of this funding must be questioned. While no one can doubt the good intentions of the funding one can’t help but think there were other more deserving recipients.

One simple way of figuring out who should get funding is to ask the question: What sports deliver on the international stage with little to no funding at the grassroots and provincial levels?

