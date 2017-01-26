Sports to incorporate weather component

WET weather is a major concern for the 7th PNG Games in Kimbe, West New Britain, and organisers have a weather component to accommodate any contingency.

PNG Games director John Susuve said adverse weather conditions were always a threat to the smooth running of any multi-sport event and the Games management had required all national federations to have a weather contingency component of their competition programmes.

“Like all other games in the past, the weather is always a concern, and this time we’ve required federations to include a weather component in their preparations,” Susuve said.

Late last year the PNG Sports Foundation met with all 24 sporting federations and agreed upon the module to be used.

“We met and discussed the weather and other challenges as well and we decided to have all sporting federations come up with their own respective rules to accommodate games that would be affected by the wet weather.

“The matter was agreed to by all federations that have their sport played outdoors. The responsibility is theirs on how they manage their sport during games.”

Susuve, who has been on the ground in Kimbe for close to a year, said the weather in the province had been unpredictable since preparations began, however they had stuck to the dates set by the Government and would do their best to delivering the event.

The National Weather Service director Samuel Maiha told The National late last year that it was important for the PNG Sports Foundation to get advice from its office to ensure the smooth flow of the Games.

Susuve said they were yet to approach the National Weather Service for their advice and assistance but would do so and pass the information on to sport organisers.

