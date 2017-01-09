Sports light up Xmas in Bundi

THE Bundi Sports Association in Madang ended all its activities in a week-long celebration that lit up what would otherwise have been a dull Christmas.

The association rolled out three competitions: 7s touch, basketball and volleyball for men and women.

The finals were held before the New Year and the winners were presented with trophies and prize money last week.

At the awards presentation, tournament sponsor Philip Ororoku said he would continue his support next year.

Ororoku said he was not sponsoring the games because of political ambitions but because he felt sorry for his people and believed sports was an activity that would be beneficial, especially to the youth.

“Now that we have this games, the youth are gathering, and when people gather, there is money, so women are able to sell their garden produce and other goods and earn an income,” Ororoku said.

“Now you see cash flow in and out and that is good.

