Sports unite institution

HAVING organised sports days in institutions is a way to promote bonding between students and staff members.

This was the message by the Institute of Business Studies student’s representative council president Solomon Masamdu, during their sports day last Friday.

Masambu said the students and staff were able to not only enjoy themselves competing but also communicate with each other, strengthening their student-teacher relationships.

“Students and staff of the IBS Saraga and Mt Eriama campuses competed and enjoyed their interactions,” Masamdu said. “Sports played included soccer, touch football, mixed netball, mixed volleyball, chess and table tennis.

Like this: Like Loading...