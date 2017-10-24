Spot-check uncovers homemade porn video

A GOVERNMENT team conducting spot checks on some foreign-owned businesses in Port Moresby yesterday arrested a foreigner in possession of a homemade pornographic video featuring a local woman.

The team of officers from PNG Customs, police, Immigration, National Capital District Commission, PNG Censorship Office, Labour and the Investment Promotion Authority has been for the past week inspecting businesses and living quarters used by foreigners.

This follows public concern on the influx of foreigners, some of whom are occupying businesses reserved for locals, and being involved in illegal activities.

Yesterday, the officers paid a surprise visit on the foreigner at his store and confiscated his mobile phone, catching him and his employees off guard.

One of the expatriate staff fled to a room near the kitchen, put off the light and pretended to be asleep.

Police officers in the team seized his mobile phone and saw the pornographic movie of an expatriate man and a local woman.

He told police that his friend in the movie had left the country.

He was arrested and detained at the Boroko police station.

Police and Censorship officers said there were reports that expatriate males often sexually abused local women to produce pornographic movies.

An Immigration officer also revealed a similar incident at a foreign-owned business house last week.

“When we went in at about mid-day, all the 30 expatriate male staff were fast asleep,” he said.

“It was just a normal small supermarket which does not have night shift.

“We then woke everyone up and checked their work permits and passports. They all said the documents were with their boss who was overseas. So we are just waiting for their boss to return.”

The officer said employers holding on to their staff’s documents was a form of human trafficking.

“The bosses held on to these documents to force them work. They also threaten them that they will not see their families again,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...