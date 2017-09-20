Spots open for PM’s golf tournament

TEAMS are lining up for the annual Prime Minister’s Corporate Golf challenge which is set for tee-off on Friday in Port Moresby.

Those wishing to be part of the event have been urged to register their teams have until tomorrow to be part of the Papua New Guinea Olympic Committee’s fundraising drive for Team PNG.

There are opportunities for more prize sponsors and hole sponsors — great advertising opportunity for organisations.

The PNGOC is looking forward to seeing a competitive but enjoyable day out on the greens at the Royal Port Moresby Golf Club.

The PM’s Challenge is held annually in Port Moresby and Lae as a fundraising event for the PNGOC.

Funds raised support teams PNG to Pacific Games, Commonwealth Games or Olympic Games.

Funds raised from this year’s event will be used to send Team PNG to the Pacific Mini Games in Vanuatu in December.

PNGOC secretary-general Auvita Rapilla welcomed organisations who have registered teams to take part and thanked them for their support of Team PNG athletes.

She also acknowledged co-sponsors of the event, The National, Ela Motors Toyota, Air Niugini, Coral Sea Hotels, Theodist and Coca-Cola for being a part of the event.

Like this: Like Loading...