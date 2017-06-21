Sprint queen to lead PNG contingent

TOEA Wisil will lead another strong Papua New Guinea athletics contingent to the Oceania Championships in Fiji next week.

The region’s leading female sprinter and multiple Pacific Games gold medal winner was in Townsville last weekend where she clocked an impressive 11.36 seconds for the 100m.

Wisil currently holds the Oceania women’s 100m record with a time of 11.29 which she set at last year’s championship in Suva.

Athletics PNG named a final team of 36 athletes (24 male and 12 female) for the event.

President Tony Green described the squad as a “strong all-round team” which would cover all disciplines including hurdles, long distance runs, jumps and throws in the open division as well as sprint and middle distance squad.

The also includes four junior girls and five junior boys.

The US-based contingent of Rellie Kaputin, Adrine Monagi, Poro Gahekave, Peniel Richard, Wesley Logorava, Robson Yinambe, Sharon Toako and Shirley Vunatup all come into the Championships off a successful college season and will join Gold Coast-based elite athletes Toea Wisil, Theo Piniau and Nazmie Lee Marai, who are also all in peak form.

Marai ran a personal best 10.69 for the 100m and Piniau a season’s best 48.20 in the 400m.

With Ephraim Lerkin and Emmanuel Wanga also in low 48 second range and Kaminiel Matlaun coming into form the men’s 4x400m is looking very strong.

Former US representative sprinter Jeremy Dodson, who is competing for Samoa, will start as the clear favourite for the 100m and 200m with Pacific Games gold medallist Banuve Tabacaucoro having left athletics for rugby union.

However, there is expected to be fierce competition for the minor placings with many PNG athletes ready to challenge their Fijian counter-parts.

Field athlete Debono Paraka will contest the hammer throw buoyed by his recent national record of 39.10m as well as his normal routine of competing in shot put and discus.

Australia is expected to pose the biggest threat to the PNG elite athletes and some good competition is in store in Suva next week.

Letisha Pukaikia and Lawrence Lamond should feature strongly in the Under-18 sprints with Nancy Malamut, Leonie Beu and Lyenne Nilmo competing in the U20 women’s division.

PNG is expected to be competitive in the men’s U20 sprints especially with Emmanuel Wanga, who won two gold medals in the U18 division at the Melanesian Championships last year.

The bulk of the team will travel to Suva on Sunday (June 25) and a smaller group on Friday (June 23).

PNG athletics squad: Debono Paraka, Jaqueline Travertz, Sharon Toako, Raylyne Kanam, Ephraim Lerkin, Mowen Boino, Adrine Monagi, Rellie Kaputin, Roland Hure, Robson Yinambe, Peniel Richard, Poro Gahekave, Simbai Kaspar, Abel Siune, Kaminiel Matlaun, Esther Simon, Tuna Tine, Martin Orovo, George Yamak, Nelson Stone, Theo Piniau, Nazmie-Lee Marai, Emmanuel Wanga, Damien Kotu, David Guka, Wesley Logorava, Charles Livuan, Toea Wisil, Letisha Pukaikia, Lawrence Lamond, Nancy Malamut, Lyenne Nilmo, Leeroy Kamau, Leonie Beu, Shirley Vunatup; Team officials: Nola Peni (manageress), Dior Lowry (head coach, hurdles/throws), Allan Akia (coach – sprints/relays), Wilson Malana (coach – middle/long distance), Phillip Newton (coach – jumps multi events).

Like this: Like Loading...