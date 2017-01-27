Sprint queen strides into new season

TOEA Wisil has begun her 2017 competition season after almost four months of hard work on the Gold Coast.

There was little rest after the Rio Olympics for the Pacific’s top female sprinter as she set out on her quest to reach new heights this year.

Her season began on Jan 7 with an 11.49 second 100m in Brisbane.

Wisil then travelled to Canberra last weekend hoping to race Melissa Breen but that outing ended in disappointment when Breen withdrew from the event for personal reasons.

Some confusion then occurred with officials trying to put the PNG star into a mixed race with male runners which was not what Wisil and her coach Tony Fairweather wanted.

“Toea eventually ran in a womens race , reported Fairweather, but with her concentration affected by the confusion she was only able to record a time of 11.74 seconds.

She did however improve this to 11.63 in a second race later in the day.

Competitions: Feb 11 – QA Shield Meet, Brisbane (tbc); Feb 18-19 – ACT Championships; Feb 24-26 – Queensland Championships; March 11-12 – ACT Grand Prix; March 26 to April 2 – Australian Championships; June 29 to July 1 – Oceania Championships in Fiji.

Like this: Like Loading...