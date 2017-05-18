Sprinter Adah in great form

Sprinter Afure Adah was in great form last weekend at the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Championships at Concordia University, St Paul’s (Minnesota, US), winning the 100m and placing a close second in the 200m for her Minnesota State team. After experiencing windy conditions in most of her outdoor races so far this season, Adah found the weather ideal and was able to set very good personal best times of 11.77 seconds in the 100m and 24.15 seconds in the 200m.

The 21-year-old is now focusing on next week’s NCAA division 2 national championships in Bradenton, Florida, where she will meet up with fellow Papua New Guinea representatives Rellie Kaputin, Adrine Monagi and Peniel Richard

