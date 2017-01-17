Sprint’s generation next

SIX young sprinters from around the country travelled to the National Sports Institute in Goroka on Saturday for a three-week training camp.

They are David Guka (Port Moresby), Jobbie Kinzu (Madang), Leroy Kamau (Kokopo), Junior Posai (Kimbe), Damien Kotou (Manus) and Emmanuel Wanga (Lae).

The athletes were the best performers in the Under-18 division last year and are being brought together for assessment by Athletics PNG coaches and to prepare for a busy season this year.

Those from the New Guinea Islands region travelled to Lae to join Lae-based Wanga, 19-year-old hurdler Ephraim Lerkin (New Ireland) and senior athlete Peniel Joshua for the trip to Goroka.

Coach Wilson Malana, who is a participant in the PNG Olympic Committee’s GAPS programme towards the Commonwealth Games, has been given the task to work with the athletes under a programme and schedule set by Athletics PNG.

This would include some testing, various forms of training and some educational components.

APNG secretary Philip Rehder said that the camp was an important one because PNG had strength in the men’s sprints and efforts needed to be made to provide development pathways for the best of the young athletes, who show their potential at annual events such as national and regional championships.

“We would like to involve many more athletes but things have been very difficult since the Pacific Games and we can only do so much.

“NSI director Janet Gimots has always been supportive of athletics and we thank her for making this camp possible,” Rehder said.

The Oceania athletics championships in Fiji at the end of June has an U20 division, which offers a good first-time overseas experience for development squad members.

Athletics PNG will select its team for Fiji after the PNG Games.

Rehder reminded all centres of their responsibility to bring to the attention of Athletics PNG any outstanding talent in the younger age groups, especially 16-17-year-olds.

“There are overseas opportunities every year, but we can only select athletes whom we know about.

“We have very few quality genuine U18s on our books,” he said.

