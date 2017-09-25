Squatters seek Govt’s help

A GROUP of squatters in Port Moresby launched an association on Friday aimed to seek Government support on supplying water and electricity.

About 1000 members of the Pony Urban Community Residential Association Inc. live on State land (Portion 2173) at Bomana.

The land used to be an airfield for Australia’s medical army during the war before it was used to raise horses.

Association chairman Felix Nebanat said they wanted to present their problems as a group to the government.

“We can partner with other associations who have the same interests. We can make settlements a good place where law-abiding citizens will live. People can come and settle and if we get land titles, eventually we will,” Nebanat said.

He said their immediate need was water, electricity and land titles.

Housing and Urbanisation Minister and Moresby North East MP John Kaupa, who launched the association, assured the settlers of the Government’s support to improve their settlement.

Kaupa said a technical team would be engaged to ensure proper planning and delivery of service.

“You are organised and have made the job of the department a lot easy,” he said.

Kaupa also noted that there were many land issues and solutions would not be reached overnight.

