St John Ambulance needs K300,000: CEO

By SHARLYNE ERI

THE St John Ambulance service needs at least K300,000 to operate effectively and efficiently this year, according to acting chief executive officer Mollen Molki.

He said St John was still awaiting the Government funding committed for this year.

“If there are any setbacks in funding in 2017, it will affect the ambulance service to a great extent,” Molki told The National.

Molki said St John was granted K300,000 by the health department last year for operations but was not sure how much it would be allocated this year.

He said a relief fund cheque for K300,000 from Health Minister Michael Malabag late last year was not honoured by the bank.

“A relief fund cheque of K300,000 committed by Minister for Health Michael Malabag late last year is still sitting in our cupboard,” he said.

“That money was supposed to keep the service afloat until the 2017 funds reach us.”

Molki said St John was fortunate to receive support from various organisations which helped cater for some expenses in 2016.

“St John was fortunate to have the National Capital District Commission and National Gaming Control Board come to our rescue with K500,000 each.

“This funds have helped us through out last year,” he said.

Molki said the St John Ambulance Papua New Guinea was the sole ambulance service provider and the operator of the medical emergency toll free number 111, operating in Papua New Guinea from its headquarters in Port Moresby.

He also said its participation in international events held here would broaden the skills of staff.

Molki said the staff were looking forward to international events such as the Rugby League World Cup this year and the Apec Summit next year.

