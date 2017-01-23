St John Ambulance receives K30,000

BY SHARLYNE ERI

THE St John Ambulance service has received K30,000 from the Malaysian Association of PNG (MAPNG).

Acting chief executive officer Mollen Molki said the donation was timely because the ambulance service was facing a difficult financial situation.

“We have come to a very difficult time as we are aware that the government is going through a difficult time and its committed funds to us have not being delivered this year because of the problems that they are facing,” he said.

Molki said the money would assist in fundingsome of their activities.

“Even some of the services that we are trying to do this year cannot eventuate because we do not have the funding yet as there are long processes and systems to follow,” he said.

Molki commended MAPNG for the assistance.

He said St John was fortunate to be partners with MAPNG which he described as “a committed charity group.

St John is among 20 other beneficiaries of MAPNG.

Like this: Like Loading...