St John to cover Fifa women’s event

THE St John Ambulance and Pacific International Hospital will provide ambulance services during the Fifa Under-20 Women’s World Cup in Port Moresby form Nov 13-Dec 3.

The various trips and meetings by the Fifa medical team to the country since early this year have culminated to the signing of a service agreement with the two medical organisations.

Local organising committee chief executive officer, Seamus Marten said in order to meet Fifa requirements and standards, the LOC would be purchasing medical equipment to provide to St John to use and they would then be kept to use after the tournament to serve the residents of Port Moresby.

“St John has been a long-time supporter of football in PNG so we feel this is appropriate.

“The tournament will leave behind a legacy and one of them is through the purchase of medical equipment that will be used by St John for the general public after the tournament,” he said.

St John provide nine Australian paramedics and 60 volunteers to provide services to the teams and spectators at both the match and training venues, including team hotels.

PIH will be providing two fully-equipped emergency ambulances to operate at the venues on match days. They will also be on stand-by for emergency calls if required.

Related