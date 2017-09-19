St John plans to open new stations in NCD

WITH the growing population and the expansion of Port Moresby, the St John Ambulance will open new stations and standby locations in the city.

St John Ambulance chief officer Matt Cannon said they were working with Governor Powes Parkop and Minister for Health and HIV/AIDS Sir Puka Temu, to identify funding to continue their services.

Cannon said with the increase in population, the need for their services in communities around the city was also increasing.

“The St John Ambulance provides emergency medical services for NCD and emergency medical retrieval from health clinics in surrounding provinces,” he said.

“So to ensure a time-critical response and enhance access in growing areas, the St John Ambulance has identified the need to open new stations and standby locations both in NCD and in cities around the country.”

He said that they hoped to expand the service and open new stations in Gerehu, Jackson Airport (Seven-Mile) and Sogeri to help the people.

Cannon said it was important for the ambulance service to continue to work with the Government on the right levels of funding to deliver quality services to the people.

“The Government has a strong mandate for delivering quality health services and we are proud to be a critical part of this health service that supports thousands of people every month,” he said.

