St Johns urged to provide medical help to officers

St Johns Ambulance has been engaged to provide medical assistance to security officers in the Highlands region.

St Johns Ambulance chief executive officer Molly Molken said six officers were sent to provide first aid and medical assistance.

“We are also on standby here in the nation’s capital to assist with any election-related accidents or injuries,” Molken said.

Police Commissioner Gari Baki said that in previous elections they had their own medical teams and it was the first time for the security operations to engage St Johns.

“Due to financial constraints in this year’s election, we engaged our medical team to do pre-medical checks on the security operations officers before deployment,” he said.

Baki said that the six St John’s officers would be based in Mt Hagen.

“Two will be providing medical assistance and first aid to security people on the western end comprising Hela, Enga and Southern Highlands,” he said.

“The other two will be covering the eastern end which comprising Western Highlands, Jiwaka and Chimbu.

“The other two will remain in Mt Hagen.”

Baki said the St Johns officers would also be at polling booths

