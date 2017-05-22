St Mary’s Hospital Vunapope raises funds to buy new medical equipment

THE St Mary’s Hospital Vunapope in East New Britain is looking forward to buying new medical equipment following a fundraising event on Friday.

The fundraising, which included a charity golf tournament, has raised more than K100,000.

Chairman of the hospital Fr Francis Meli thanked the sponsors for the efforts in making the fundraising a success.

Speaking on behalf of the Archbishop of Rabaul Francesco Panfilo, Meli said: “It has raised a significant amount of money to assist with the purchase of essential items for St Mary’s Hospital Vunapope.

Meli said the hospital has been in operation for many years and has provided medical assistance to many people from different parts of the province.

He said the cutback of government funding in recent years has placed pressure on the hospital to continue to operate in a fully effective manner.

“There are issues with maintenance and equipment.

“The difficulties in funding equipment makes the funds that you have raised for the equipment so significant.

“It will assist us greatly in continuing to operate as an effective and professional hospital,” Meli said.

The organisers of the fundraising event, Rio Fiocco and Bernard Chan, were pleased with the results.

Like this: Like Loading...