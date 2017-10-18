St Paul’s parish in Hagen marks 100th anniversary

By TONY PALME

THE 12 outstations of St Paul’s Catholic Parish of Mt Hagen ended 100th anniversary celebrations of Our Lady of Fatima last Thursday.

The statue of Our Lady of Fatima was taken out to the outstations of Koge, Maip, Kelta, Kagamuga, Kim, Koglamp, Kuia 1, Kuia 2, Wagbel, Tiling, Kumkala and St Paul’s.

Representatives from each outstation testified of miracles they witnessed when the statue was on tour

Parish priest Fr Josaphat Jayakiram said Our Lady of Fatima feast day was May 13.

On May 13, Catholics throughout the world celebrated the 100th anniversary of the appearance of Our Lady of Fatima before three shepherd’s children at Fatima in Portugal.

Fr Jayakira said Our Lady of Fatima brought the message of peace to the world during World War I.

Catholics believe that Our Lady of Fatima is the same women that gave birth to Jesus, therefore, brings hope to the world and fulfils God’s plan to save the world.

Every October, Catholics pray the Rosary, which Our Lady of Fatima taught to the three children who have been declared saints by the church.

The procession of the statue of Our Lady of Fatima every October, and praying the Rosary, is the practice of this faith that Mary Mother of Jesus is the intercessor of prayer petitions offered by the world.

Fr Jayakira said Mary brought peace and unity to the church, which in turn had the role to pray for peace and unity in the world.

The celebration ended with sharing of food, presentation of speeches and dramas and songs.

