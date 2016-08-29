St Theresa plans to host cultural show next month

SAINT Therese’s Primary School in Port Moresby is expected to host a cultural show on Sept 10 as a prelude to the coming independence celebration.

With the theme ‘Reviving the Dying Cultures’ the event will see 19 student cultural groups from each provinces participate.

This event is also a fundraising drive for the school to help in buying a new photocopy machine and a public announcement (PA) system.

Organising committee for the cultural event and senior teacher Erica Fulumari said: “With the introduce system-based education, the teachers needs to prepare notes and handouts and whatever is needed for the students and it is a must we need a photocopy machines.

“With the PA system, we need to put up one so when announcements are made, the students are able to hear the announcement, because it is hard to get their attention.”

She said the culture show which is a school event helps student to learn and understand their cultures as many are not taught or does not know anything about their cultures.

“Some student are not taught by parents about their cultures at home and by doing that it motivate them in learning the type of cultures they have back in their provinces.”

Public were urged to help the school.

