Staff move into new office

EMPLOYEES of the Department of Labour and Employment are celebrating the opening of their new office complex at Gaukara Rumana House along Waigani Drive in Port Moresby.

Department secretary Mary Morola said all sections were now under one roof.

She urged her officer to take advantage of the new setting by improving on their service and discipline, in particular punctuality and attendance.

“There must be new attitude and drive on performance,” she said.

“This is very fitting because we have proper air-condition, light, internet services, all the resources.

“We are just settling in now but gradually over time we will pick up a lot of these office facilities and services.

“Definitely, it’s down to better and more business for us.

“We would like to see more people coming to talk to us.

“It’s now very well centralised.

“We are almost next to the seat of Government and within the Central Business District.”

Minister Benjamin Poponawa told The National that the new office was now a one-stop shop.

“This is a one stop-shop,” Poponawa said.

“We’ve got the foreign employment section, workers compensation, arbitration tribunal and industrial registrar.

“Everyone is located here.”

Related