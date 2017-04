PNG labour laws on workers, employers (resignation) pay states that an employee who works for three years is entitled to get his or her resign pay.

Few people who are employed with firms such as a security company are been mistreated with injustice.

I worked with a security firm for 11 months, 2 weeks (April 21, 2016 – March 24, 2017); submitted my resignation, and was told I can’t get final entitlements.

I think this is not fair.

Jeffrey

POM

Like this: Like Loading...