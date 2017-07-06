Staff and students of PAU did not vote

A GOOD number of staff and students at the Pacific Adventist University missed out for voting because only 250 ballot paper were available and hand full of the students and staff are voting in the manner that ‘’first come first serve’ ’which implies that whenever the ballot paper finish we would finish voting.

Are we voting for class captain or parliamentarian leader who will represent us for next five year in the parliament, this is totally chaos and diagnostic routine?

The 250 ballot paper was only for lecturers, supporting staff and their family to vote and the students were not catered for.

We the students have the right to vote even though we come from different provinces of Papua New Guinea to study here because after all we are embarking on better services of this nation.

PAU has total population of 2,000 plus students and 200 plus staffs.

How can this 250 ballot paper cater for this 2,000 plus population of PAU community?

Heuweho Steven

Voice of concern student

