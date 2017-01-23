Staff told to be dedicated

By PHOEBE GWANGILO

MINISTRY of Education staff have been urged to be fully dedicated to their work.

Teaching Service Commission chairman Baran Sori and Education Secretary Dr Uke Kombra told the staff of the Education Department, Teaching Service Commission, Library and Archives to embrace the service they had dedicated to God.

The dedication service was held last Friday at the PNG Institute of Education in Port Moresby

Sori said: “Sometimes we take for granted terminologies like dedication and commitment. We use them too often that we forget what these words really mean and how we can apply them to our work for God.”

He called on public servants and the 60,000 teachers to re-dedicate themselves to their work.

“Dedication means to surrender, to commit, give time and resources towards implementing what you are assigned to do in your job,” he said.

“So basically we revisit our promises because when you make a commitment, you make a promise to someone.”

Kombra urged them to be accountable and transparent when performing their duties.

