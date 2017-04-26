Stand up for our women

EVERYONE has fears.

Your head tilts to see who is walking up beside or behind and your grip tightens on your bag or purse pressing it towards your body.

Why do we do that?

As a woman, it is the fear of having your bag or purse snatched.

And you are reminded by relatives and friends that for your safety, it is better to just let the perpetrators take it, because if they are armed with a knife, screwdriver or even a gun, they could use it on you.

Why can’t we women in PNG just carry our bags or bilum on our shoulders, walk out of our homes or offices, without worrying about who is behind us or walking towards us?

Even a female driver has to be on full alert all the time when on the road.

Why?

If this is the scenario we have today, what will it be like for our daughters in 10, 20 years’ time?

Would this sick trend have improved by then or would it be worse off? Recently, a spate of crime against women caused a furore in the local media and drew the attention of the international community.

The spotlight is once again on women and all forms of violence against women.

While there are varying degrees of abuse that women suffer in their homes and the workplace, it goes without saying that women find themselves threatened in every corner of the world.

Take for instance the burning of women accused of practising sorcery.

The list goes on.

The barbaric assault defies all boundaries of humanity.

Besides these there are many faceless and nameless women who face violence daily in their homes and societies.

Some speak up, but most bury their voice for fear of a backlash.

Gender equality is far from achieved, however. We still face unconscionable levels of discrimination and violence against women.

The stark reality is that women are a vulnerable group.

Violence against women is a crime. And yet it is a universal global phenomenon. It happens in every country in the world, in every echelon of society.

According to UN Women, globally up to six out of every 10 women experience physical and/or sexual violence in their lifetime.

Violence in any form is deplorable and condemnable. No justification can absolve perpetrators of crime.

If you have been abused, find the courage to fight back.

Seek help from trusted friends, relatives, or support groups.

You are not alone in your fight against violence.

Find your voice through these encouraging quotes for women. Margaret Thatcher (former British Prime Minister) says: “In politics if you want anything said, ask a man. If you want anything done, ask a woman.”

Elizabeth Cady Stanton says: “Because man and woman are the complement of one another, we need woman’s thought in national affairs to make a safe and stable government.”

Many still remember how people from all walks of life gathered in their respective areas on May 14 and May 15, 2013, to participate in the national haus krai event.

It was a stop-work demonstration and a call-for-immediate-action event to mourn the women, mothers, sisters, aunties, daughters, grandmothers who through brutal attacks, rapes, sorcery and witchcraft-related accusations were killed.

This symbolic act of solidarity was meant to warn the Government and the nation to take serious action to address these issues.

But what happened after that?

The passing of policies and legislation by the Government is not the only thing it should be responsible for.

These laws and policies have no teeth because the perpetrators are not even caught and prosecuted.

These perpetrators are still out there.

They are now calling on everyone in PNG to rise against this evil and join the fight.

We cannot sit back and let it destroy this nation.

Similar to the One Billion Rising, the national haus krai was to be the beginning of a new world ignited by a new energy.

It is not the end of a struggle but the escalation of it.

It is the time to enact change.

Now is the time to harness the power of your activism to make a change for a better Papua New Guinea.

You should not expect others to do it for you.

You stand up now and do your bit.

