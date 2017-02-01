Standard PMV fare should be set: Vaso

By SHARLYNE ERI

A STANDARD PMV fee should be set for students who use public transport, National Capital District Public Motor Vehicle Association president Jack Vaso says.

Vaso said it was unfortunate to witness bus drivers and their crew ordering students off buses when they paid less than other passengers.

“I have witnessed bus drivers and bus crews removing students from their vehicles because most of the time they pay 50t, 60t or 70t instead of K1, which they are being charged,” Vaso said.

He said this was why some students were reluctant to travel by bus and end up skipping school.

Vaso called on the Transport Authority and the Independent Consumer and Competition Commission and other authorities to agree on a standard fare for students to avoid such inconvenience.

Meanwhile, the 4-Mile police traffic section head Inspector Philip Koliadi said students should pay only 50t bus fare by providing an ID card.

Koliadi said complaints of increasing fuel prices and vehicle parts by PMV operators should be taken to the ICCC.

Vaso said the increase in white-plate PMVs in the city was another issue that needed to be looked into by the transport authority.

